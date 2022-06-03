Diligence Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,616.28 (IRA)

Diligence (IRA) traded 140.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Diligence has a total market capitalization of $4,616.28 and approximately $13.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diligence coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 282.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006411 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com . Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Diligence

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars.

