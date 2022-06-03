DinoSwap (DINO) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 71.2% against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $209,721.83 and approximately $841.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 130,964,032 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

