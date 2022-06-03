Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Invests $303,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

