Dodge & Cox Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $220.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average is $209.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.