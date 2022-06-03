Dodge & Cox Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,553,000 after buying an additional 135,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

