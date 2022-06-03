Dodge & Cox Sells 4,400 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 129.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

