Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.42. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 247,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.