Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.73 EPS.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.35. 935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,850. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

