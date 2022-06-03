Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.26. Douglas Elliman has a 52-week low of 5.02 and a 52-week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.10 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,242 shares of company stock valued at $398,250. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

