DRW Securities LLC Has $249,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $138.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.35 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day moving average of $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.