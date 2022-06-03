DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,490 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.