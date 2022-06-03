DRW Securities LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $496.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.