DRW Securities LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $137.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $187.09. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.62.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

