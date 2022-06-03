DRW Securities LLC Takes $302,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,375,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,434,000 after purchasing an additional 225,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 508,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,305,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,278,000 after purchasing an additional 82,472 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,183,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,860,000 after purchasing an additional 77,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

