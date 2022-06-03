DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,626 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

