Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $20.07, but opened at $20.52. Duckhorn Portfolio shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 3,398 shares.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,175 shares of company stock worth $965,569 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.16.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

