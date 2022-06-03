Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 204,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 509,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of analysts have commented on DUFRY shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Dufry alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.