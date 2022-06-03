Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,837 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,510. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.