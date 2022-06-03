Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $12.33 on Friday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duluth by 126.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duluth by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Duluth by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

