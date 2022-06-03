Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on the stock.
DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,710 ($21.63) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($22.46) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607 ($20.33).
DNLM stock opened at GBX 872.50 ($11.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57. Dunelm Group has a twelve month low of GBX 814 ($10.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,557.73 ($19.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 972.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,180.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.76.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
