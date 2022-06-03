DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.45.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 200,000 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 386,911 shares of company stock worth $191,686 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

