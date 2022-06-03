DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $52.73 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Hologic were worth $52,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 612,761 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 4,561.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 515,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.