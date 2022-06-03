DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.07% of CSX worth $58,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.