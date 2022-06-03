Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of EOI stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

