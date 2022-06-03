Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of EOI stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
