Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pool by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $414.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

