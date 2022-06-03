Eaton Vance Management Sells 30,512 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,512 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of American Financial Group worth $26,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $8.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

