Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

NYSE EVN opened at $11.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,777 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

