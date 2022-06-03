Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

