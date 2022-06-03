Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
