Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.