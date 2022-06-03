Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.