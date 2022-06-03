Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $86,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $101.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $91.52 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

