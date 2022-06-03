Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 215,503 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $60,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

