Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elastic by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Elastic by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA lifted its stake in Elastic by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

