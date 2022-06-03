Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $430,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $387,221.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Cowen lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

