Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Chris Bruzzo Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Bruzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.67. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after purchasing an additional 409,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

