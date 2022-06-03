Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives $19.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.12.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

ERJ stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 3,132,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,072. Embraer has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

