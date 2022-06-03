Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Down 3.2%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 48,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.
