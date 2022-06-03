Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Shares Down 1.1%

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

