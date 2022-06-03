Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $3.71 on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 270,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

