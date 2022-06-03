Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Enfusion alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN opened at $11.09 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $31,411,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.