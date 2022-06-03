EOSDT Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 72% against the dollar and now trades at $262.50 or 0.00889670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.69 or 0.00429386 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031107 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

