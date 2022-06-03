Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 32,889 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,769,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,910,688.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

EPSN opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

