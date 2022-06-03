Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.0366

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Equalizer has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $114,294.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars.

