Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Raised by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Equinix worth $81,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equinix by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after buying an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,577,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $849.06.

EQIX stock opened at $694.64 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $621.34 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 128.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,608 shares of company stock worth $2,470,844 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

