Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.93.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.