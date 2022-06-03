EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $156.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ESLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($198.92) to €189.00 ($203.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

ESLOY traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 60,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $110.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

