Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $605,320.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.41 or 0.02051201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00430678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars.

