EUNO Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 52.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, EUNO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $18.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00188651 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 159.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,555,637,142 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.