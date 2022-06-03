Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ESEA. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Univest Sec started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euroseas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,188. The firm has a market cap of $243.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

