Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $411.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

