EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.16.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.